Weekend Forecast: Sunday, February 21st, 2021

WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Sunday! I hope you’ve having a wonderful day despite the cloud cover we’ve seen across the area. With this being said, temperatures have been able to get into the 50’s and 60’s today, so this led to more thawing of the area.

A weak system will bring the chance for some light showers heading into tonight. Lows tonight will be some of mildest we’ve seen in a while, only falling into the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Showers will wrap up before sunrise, with lots of sunshine expected through the day. We will see some cooler air behind this front, but it will be a beautiful day, with highs in the 60’s once again.

Beautiful weather continues through the next several days, as high pressure take over temporarily. We could see temperatures in the 70’s by Wednesday; this will be in addition to lots of sunshine.

Things start to turn messy by Thursday, as a series of disturbances moves through the area. Expect to see rain chances lingering into the weekend, with generally seasonal temperatures expected.