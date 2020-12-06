Weekend Forecast – Sunday, December 6th





WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Sunday! I hope you’re having a wonderful day despite some chilly temperatures. We started the day off with some showers, but they were generally on the light side. Now we’re left with some clouds.

As we head into tonight, skies will eventually clear, and it will be a chilly night. Lows will eventually fall into the lower to middle 30’s. There may be some areas of patchy frost, especially the further North and West you are.

The sun returns for our Monday, and overall it will be a beautiful day. It will be on the chillier side, but highs should recover to the lower 60’s.

The sun will remain through much of the upcoming week, with a gradual warm up. Highs will eventually warm back up to the lower 70’s.

Our next system will move back in for the end of the week. This one appears to have more steam than the first one, with a somewhat better chance for showers. and even a few thunderstorms. Severe weather appears unlikely at this time.

Once this system moves out, the sun returns for the weekend, but some chilly air returns, with highs dropping from the lower 70’s back to the 60’s.