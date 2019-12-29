Weekend Forecast: Sunday, December 29th 2019

WEST MONROE, LA (12/29/19) Happy Sunday! We started the day on a stormy note with widespread showers and thunderstorms. We did see a couple severe warnings along our river parishes, but nothing widespread.

Clouds will continue to clear out through the remainder of the evening into tonight. Cooler air will continue to filter in as well, with lows dropping into the upper 30’s.

We will see lots of sunshine for our Monday, with highs reaching more seasonal values for this time of year. We will see temperatures getting into the upper 50’s.

This will be the case too for the last day of 2019; lots of sunshine with seasonal temps. Clouds will start to increase late, but we should be dry for any New Year’s Eve festivities.

2020 looks to start off on a cloudy and even rainy note as our next system approaches in from the west. We will see showers returning as early as New Year’s night.

Better chances for showers and a few thunderstorms come for Thursday with our next system. At this time it appears there is no threat of strong/severe storms with it.

The good news is we should be able to really enjoy the first weekend of 2020. the sun will return and temperatures should be pretty nice, returning to the middle 60’s to lower 70’s.