Weekend Forecast: Sunday, December 22nd









WEST MONROE, LA (12/22/19) Happy Sunday! It’s been another chilly, gloomy and wet day across the ArkLaMiss. Most of us have been seeing shower activity, especially across the eastern half of the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures have been in the 40’s and 50’s as well.

Tonight our system that has been bringing this weather will move eastward tonight, with showers eventually tapering off. Lows will drop into the lower 40’s, with clouds very slowly decreasing through the night.

We should start off the day with a few clouds around before we see sunshine returning. It will be a much nicer day than our weekend with highs getting into the lower to middle 60’s.

High pressure remains in control of our weather through much of the week. Highs will eventually get into the lower 70’s by middle to end of the week. Christmas day is looking warm and dry with a few clouds, so no chance of a white Christmas this year.

Clouds will eventually increase towards the end of the week. While Friday should be mostly dry, an isolated shower or two will be possible.

Better rain chances return by the end of the week as an active pattern sets up across the region. It’s setting up to be another wet weekend, but temperatures will be in the 60’s, as opposed to the 40’s and 50’s.