Weekend Forecast – Sunday, December 20th

WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Sunday! I hope you’ve been able to enjoy the day, as we did not see any rain or storms. Clouds were stubborn to clear through the day today, but they eventually did. this will start a drying trend as we head into the week.

Until then, skies will remain clear tonight. Due to the high amounts of moisture in the air, we will cool to our dew point tonight, which will allow for areas of fog to develop. It will be a chilly night, with lows falling anywhere to the lower to middle 30’s.

The fog will burn off and we will be left with lots of sunshine for our Monday. Highs should get into the middle 60’s and it will be a beautiful day overall.

We will continue to see warming leading up to Christmas day. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 60’s ahead of our next system.

peaking of our next system, it moves into the ArkLaMiss Wednesday night into Thursday. Some models are suggesting a chance for strong to even severe storms. At this time it is too early for specifics, but we’ll keep you updated. Regardless, this storm seems to have some dynamics with it, but the timing of things is still in question.

As far as Christmas day is concerned, we are looking dry, which may be good or bad depending on whether or not you wanted a white Christmas. With this being said, it is going to be a cold one for the ArkLaMiss, with most, if not all locations starting the day off below freezing, and highs will be in the lower to middle 50’s.

We could see another weak system moving in for next weekend, which could bring a low chance for some showers. Depending on which model you look at we could be dealing with showers through the weekend. This is the current thinking.