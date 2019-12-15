Weekend Forecast: Sunday, December 15th













WEST MONROE, LA (12/15/19) Good Sunday to you! It’s been a cloudy and moist day due to the high amounts of moisture in the air. We’ve had a warm draped over the region for most of the day. For some, it’s been a very unseasonably warm day, as highs have almost reached 80 degrees. Further north, temperatures have been in the middle to upper 50’s.

Warm, moist air will continue to filter into the region through the night as a powerful cold front gets closer. Lows are expected to only drop into the middle 60’s, with thick cloud cover. Showers will also be possible throughout the night, but this activity should remain light and isolated.

Our cold front gets here around daybreak tomorrow. Once it runs into our unstable enviroment, showers and thunderstorms will quickly develop in northwestern portions of the ArkLaMiss. They will become stronger and more widespread as they push east.

The ingredients in place will favor severe thunderstorms, even during the morning. these ingredients become more favorable later in the day and the further east you go. This is why the Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the southeastern quarter of the ArkLaMiss to an Enhanced (3/5) risk. This is to account for increasing damaging wind potential, in addition to isolated tornadoes and hail up to the size of golf balls. Make sure to stay weather aware through the course of the day, and have multiple ways of receiving alerts.

The good news is, the severe weather should push east of our area by early evening. Behind it cold air will come crashing in, making it feel more like December as opposed to Spring.

Skies will also remain clear for a few days following this front. This will lead to clear, calm and cold nights, with lows in the middle to upper 20’s expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Another freeze is expected for Wednesday night into Thursday.

Highs will slowly recover through the week, but clouds will eventually move back in for the end of the week. We will see pretty seasonal highs; in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

A weak system will move through late Friday night into Saturday, bringing back the chance for showers into Saturday. This system isn’t expected to have a huge push of cold air with it. Sunday is looking good with lots of sunshine and temps in the upper 50’s.