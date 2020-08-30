Weekend Forecast – Sunday, August 30th















WEST MONROE, LA (08/30/20) Happy Sunday! I hope you’re continuing to stay cool and safe out there as it’s been another hot and humid day for the ArkLaMiss. We’ve seen another day of temperatures in the 90’s, although the Heat index hasn’t been as high as yesterday so far. With this being said, it still feels like 100-105 for many of us, and this is concerning, as many of us are still without power.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect through the day and expires later this evening. With warm temperatures continuing, we should see these lasting the next few days. If you are out of power, make sure to stay hydrated or continue to find shelter from the heat as best as possible.

The good news is, we will see relief from the heat heading into the extended forecast. A longwave trough will dig across the eastern 2/3 of the United States, which will bring below average temperatures to our area. This means that highs will generally be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s. There should also be less humidity in the air, so it will be a more comfortable heat.

Shower and thunderstorm chances will also linger through much of the extended forecast. However, they will remain on the lower side, generally at 20-30%.

We will see the potential for some strong to severe storms for later Monday into Tuesday morning, with damaging winds being the highest potential. This chance will also exist mainly for southern Arkansas.

We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics. The National Hurricane Center has now outlined 4 areas to watch in the Atlantic Ocean. As it stands now, these systems will pose little threat to the ArkLaMiss, but we will continue to keep you updated on the latest updates.