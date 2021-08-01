Weekend Forecast: Sunday, August 1st, 2021

WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Sunday! I hope you’ve been able to stay cool today; it’s been another hot and humid day for the ArkLaMiss, as temperatures have soared to the middle to upper 90’s. This has pushed heat index values into the 105-110 range, even 115 at times. This has prompted the National Weather Service to continue the Excessive Heat Warning in place through a good bit of the ArkLaMiss, and a Heat Advisory for everyone else through the remainder of the evening.

Live Storm Tracker Doppler Radar continues to show ongoing showers and storms across the ArkLaMiss this evening. Expect this activity to continue through the night tonight; this is because we have a cold front coming during the overnight hours into Monday morning.

Some storms could be on the strong to severe side as well, with damaging winds being the main hazard. We do have a Marginal risk (1/5) in place for a good chunk of the ArkLaMiss for tonight into tomorrow. Lows will be on the warmer side, in the middle 70’s.

Showers and storms will linger into Monday, decreasing in coverage through the day. Highs will be on the cooler side, in the middle to upper 80’s. This will be the beginning of a nice stretch of weather that is expected to last much of next week. What will really help us is lower humidity values, so while it will remain warm, it won’t be as stifling.

This weather lasts through much of next week, but the heat will eventually build. Highs will go from the lower 90’s to the upper 90’s by next week. as of now, it looks like we will generally remain rain free after Tuesday.