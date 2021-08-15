Weekend Forecast – Sunday, August 15th

West Monroe, LA – Sunday

Showers and storms present again through the course of the weekend, including this afternoon. Stronger showers likely presisting into the early parts of the evening. Temperatures overnight look to be in the mid to low 70s. Highs tomorrow looking to be in the low to mid 90s with chances for isolated rain in the afternoon hours.

As we move through the course of the week, rain chances will decline. As soil moisture continues to dry up, temperatures looking to stair step into the middle 90s as we head to next weekend.