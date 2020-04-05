Weekend Forecast – Sunday, April 5th

WEST MONROE, LA (04/05/20) Good Sunday to you! I hope you were able to enjoy the weather today, it was much better than our gloomy, wet Saturday. We’ve had a mix of sun and clouds and warm but not unpleasantly warm temperatures. We’ve generally seen 70’s and 80’s across the region.

We’re seeing a variety of clouds across the region; we’ve seen some puffy cumulus clouds at the surface and some higher clouds moving in from the west. This will lead to a nice evening tonight.

We will have clouds around, but otherwise mostly clear skies tonight. Our lows will be mild, dropping into the lower 60’s.

It looks like most of our monday will be dry, with time of clouds and sun. Temperatures will be warmer, getting into the 80’s for many of us. As we get closer to the evening, a few showers will be possible, but even with this said, most of us will remain dry.

A disturbance will move through on tuesday bringing a chance for scattered showers and storms, especially during the morning hours. This system continues to look like it’s losing steam, so any threat of strong storms is lowering.

We will stay dry for Wednesday, with temperatures increasing into the upper 80’s for many of us. Depending on how dry our air gets, we could maybe see a few 90’s. This doesn’t last long as another front moves in by Thursday.

This front will bring another low end chance for showers and storms across the ArkLaMiss. It will also take our temperatures down closer to seasonal averages, even though we will remain above average through the week.

Friday looks to be the coldest day of the week, with highs in the upper 60’s. A few showers could be possible into the weekend, but confidence in this is low as there is no consistency.