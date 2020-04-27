Weekend Forecast – Sunday, April 26th

(04/26/20) Happy Sunday! We’ve certainly seen our fair share of sunshine across the ArkLaMiss today. Highs have been in the 70’s to lower 80’s in some spots.

Tonight will be fairly similar to last night, although we should see a few more clouds around. Lows will drop into the middle 50’s once again, so it will be another pleasant evening.

Monday will be slightly warmer than what we saw today, as highs should be more in the lower 80’s for all of us. Aside from clouds from time to time, we should remain dry.

Tuesday will be mostly dry, but some scattered showers and storms will be possible, mainly during the afternoon and evening. These will pose a limited severe risk, with some gusty winds and small hail possible.

The bigger story will be the line of strong to severe storms what will move through later Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. These will pose a threat for some damaging winds and some isolated spin up tornadoes.

Right now, the spc has a Slight risk out for much of the ArkLaMiss to account for this risk, with a Marginal along our eastern parishes and counties.

Storms will move out through the day Wednesday, and we will return to quieter weather. Highs will stay in the 80’s.

By the end of the week, high pressure will rebuild itself across the ArkLaMiss. This will dry us out and warm us up as we head into the weekend, with 90 degree weather looking more likely.