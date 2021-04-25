Weekend Forecast: Sunday, April 25th, 2021

WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Sunday! I hope you’ve been able to have a wonderful day today. Weather-wise, it’s been another beautiful day across the ArkLaMiss with lots of sunshine, low winds and comfortable temperatures. Highs today have been able to get into the middle to upper 70’s, to lower 80’s.

Tonight will remain nice, with clear skies and mild temperatures. Lows will only fall into the middle 50’s.

Clouds will be on the increase for our Monday, but we will remain dry and warm. Even with the cloud cover, highs are expected to get into the lower 80’s.

We should have enough moisture and lift to have some stray showers and storms around for our Tuesday. Once again, even with cloud cover, we should expect to see highs in the middle to upper 80’s.

Better chances for showers and storms return for Wednesday, as our main system approaches. With this being said, the overall chance will remain low.

It appears our best chance for showers and storms return for Thursday, as the best moisture and dynamics move closer to our area. Most of the area should see scattered showers and storms through much of the day. Highs will remain on the warmer side, in the lower 80’s.

This system has the potential to become a cut off low pressure system, which means it is cut off from the jet stream that steers it through the atmosphere. This makes pinpointing details down fairly difficult, as it could slow down/speed up whenever it wants. This means the forecast from Wednesday on is still subject to a lot of change, so make sure to stay updated with the latest forecasts.

Confidence heading into next weekend’s forecast is low, but the chance for showers and storms could linger. It also appears temperatures will remain near seasonal for this time of year.