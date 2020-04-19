Weekend Forecast – Sunday, April 19th

WEST MONROE, LA (04/19/20) IT’s been a wet and stormy Sunday across the ArkLaMiss once again, with numerous severe warnings and a handful of tornado warnings.

Storms will continue to move through the ArkLaMiss through the remainder of the evening, wrapping up completely by midnight. Cooler, drier air will filter in, bringing our lows into the 50’s tonight.

Monday should be a much quieter day across the ArkLaMiss, as high pressure temporarily settles in. Highs will be in the middle 70’s with a few clouds from time to time.

Tuesday will be another dry day, and slightly warmer, with highs getting into the 80’s.

Our attention then turns to Wednesday as another potent system moves in. This will bring another chance for showers and storms across the ArkLaMiss, with all modes of severe weather possible once again.

The good news is, Thursday and Friday are looking dry and pleasant, with highs returning to the 70’s and 80’s. We should see lots of sunshine, with a few clouds from time to time.

We could see a few isolated showers return for Saturday, with clearer conditions returning for Sunday. this upcoming weekend is looking much quieter from the past few.