Weekend Forecast: Sunday, April 18th, 2021

WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Sunday! It’s been a nice day for the ArkLaMiss; we’ve seen thick clouds, but some sun is getting through, and temperatures are on the nice side, in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s. We’ve also had some breezy Northwesterly winds.

Skies will clear tonight, even if it’s briefly. Lows will be on the cooler skies due to cool and dry conditions; they should fall into the lower to middle 40’s. Some areas of patchy fog will also be possible.

Clouds return through the day Monday, but we will remain dry and on the warmer side. Highs should be able to get into the lower to middle 70’s.

We will continue to see more warming on Tuesday, with lots of sunshine. Highs are expected to be in the middle to upper 70’s.

Changes come later Tuesday night into early Wednesday, as a strong cold front for tis time of year moves in. The good news is, this system will not have a lot of moisture with it. Therefore, we will not see any showers or storms will with this system; just a notable temperature drop. Highs will fall back into the middle 60’s Wednesday. We will notice the cooler temperatures at night, with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s for Tuesday night and Wednesday nights.

Thursday is looking to be another beautiful day, as moisture starts to slowly return ahead of our next system. Highs will be able to get into the lower 70’s, with some clouds from time to time.

Our next system moves in for Friday, which will bring our next chance for showers and storms. This storm system could bring the potential for a few strong/severe storms, but all in all, the severe potential looks low. Given that we are in the middle of our peak severe weather season, it’s something to watch, and we’ll keep you updated. It will also be warm during this evening, with highs remaining in the middle to upper 70’s.

Showers and a few storms are expected to linger into our Saturday, with warm temperatures remain on the warmer side; in the middle to upper 70’s.

Computer models still diverge on outcomes from Sunday of next week and beyond; some keep us unsettled into the following week, while others keep us dry for an extended period of time. Still a lot to iron out, but we’ll keep you updated.