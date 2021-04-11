Weekend Forecast: Sunday, April 11th, 2021

WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Sunday! I hope you’ve been able to enjoy another beautiful weather day across the ArkLaMiss. It’s been another day full of sunshine, and temperatures in the middle to upper 70’s. some areas have even hit 80.

Some clouds will start to move in through the overnight hours, but all in all, it will be a nice evening. Lows will be on the milder side, getting into the lower 50’s.

Monday is expected to be another beautiful day, with sun and clouds mixed. It will be quite warm, with highs in the middle to upper 80’s. It’s possible some locations could briefly hit 90.

After Monday, the pattern becomes more unsettled through the remainder of the week. Showers and a few thunderstorms should return as early as Tuesday, but this will be a low chance overall.

Better chances for showers and storms return for very late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, as our next system moves in. This system will also bring cooler temperatures to the area, with highs returning to the upper 60’s.

We will see a brief break in the wet weather for later Wednesday, continuing into Thursday. With this being said, we will keep a low chance for showers during this time.

Another system comes in for very late Thursday night into Friday, continuing into Friday night. This will bring another chance for showers and storms through most of the day Friday. Showers and storms should wrap up into early Saturday morning.

The weekend, as of now, is looking dry, but thick cloud cover will remain. Highs will be around seasonal values, in the lower to middle 70’s. The good news is through the week, the chance for severe weather appears extremely limited, which is a good thing considering we’re in the peak of our severe weather season.