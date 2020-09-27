Weekend Forecast – Saturday, September 26th

WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Saturday! I hope you’ve been able to take advantage of some of the nice weather we’ve seen through the course of the day today. We’ve seen times of clouds and sun and temperatures in the 80’s. With this being said, its overall not a bad day, just a little warm outside.

We didn’t have any sort of shower or thunderstorm activity to worry about through the area today. However, this will be changing as we start the new week. Until then, warm and dry weather (though it will feel muggy outside) will continue through the weekend.

Clouds will roll in later Sunday night into Monday morning as a strong cold front for this time of year moves through the area. This will bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms closer to dawn Monday morning, quickly moving through the ArLaMiss through the first part of the day. A couple storms could be on the stronger side, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

Once this front moves out, much cooler, drier air takes its place, and we will be left with very nice fall weather. Temperatures look to be in the 70’s during the day, with lower 50’s/upper 40’s possible during the nighttime hours. Doesn’t look like we’ll see frost, but certainly it will feel very cool at night. Also, it looks like this dry air will keep rain and storm chances away from us.

Through the week we will continue to see smaller shots of cooler air moving through, which will keep the cool and dry air around for at least a week or so. so enjoy the nicer weather while it’s here!