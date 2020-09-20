Weekend Forecast – Saturday, September 19th







WEST MONROE, LA (09/19/20) Happy Saturday! It’s been a wonderful day across the ArkLaMiss despite the hazy/smoky skies we’ve been seeing. Temperatures have been running on the cooler side, with highs generally in the lower to middle 80’s. The good news is, there hasn’t been much moisture in the air, which has made the heat more tolerable.

Tonight will be another very nice evening thanks to the drier air in place. This will allow us to drop into the lower 60’s for many of us. A few clouds from time to time can be expected as well.

We’ve been keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Beta down in the Gulf. We had to transition to the Greek alphabet due to the high volume of the storms this season. This will have impacts for the ArkLaMiss, with heavy rainfall being the highest hazard with this system. The system is feeding o dry air to the north and west, and this looks to be messing with the development of this storm. Still, it looks like this system will bring times of heavy rain to the ArkLaMiss.

The outer bands of Beta will start to move into our area as early as tomorrow. This will provide enough moisture to produce some isolated showers and a few thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon and evening.

This activity will increase in coverage and intensity through the week. As moisture moves through form this system, times of heavy rain can be expected.

As of the latest update, it looks like we could see quite a bit of rain. Totals vary from north to south; the heaviest activity south and less further north. 3-4 inches looks likely for southern Arkansas, with 4-6 inches possible closer to I-20, and 6-8 inches south of I-20. We could see locally higher amounts in training storms.

This system looks to lose intensity as it moves towards us, so winds shouldn’t be much of an issue. Flash flooding looks to be the highest risk with this system, and we’ll continue to keep you updated on totals as moisture gets closer to us.

It will also remain fairly cooler thanks to increased rain/cloud cover. Temperatures are expected to be in the 70’s through much of the week, with lows in the lower 60’s.

Eventually, rain chances will taper as we head into next weekend, with a gradual increase in temperatures as well.