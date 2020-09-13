Weekend Forecast – Saturday, September 12th





WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Saturday evening! I hope you were able to enjoy most of the day, as showers and storms have rolled through the ArkLaMiss. This brought a nice watering of plants and the lawn, as well as cooler temperatures.

This activity is related to a disturbance in the Gulf that continues to throw bands of showers and storms our way. There may be enough upper level support tonight to maintain some shower and thunderstorm activity after dark. These storms are not expected to be severe, but times of heavy rainfall and some cloud-to-ground lightning will be possible.

As we remain under the influence of these tropical bands, this, combined with daytime heating, will result in more showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evenings. Again, no severe weather is expected, times of heavy rain and cloud-to-ground lighting can be expected.

As we head into the week, all eyes will remain on the tropics as now Tropical Storm Sally has developed in the Gulf. It does try to make a run at the ArkLaMiss, but the better news for us is, this system is trending east, which would mean limited impacts for our area. Still, someone is looking to deal with a hurricane at some point this week.

If Sally continues further east, rain chances may be slim to none in our area, with heat building in. If the system decides to move back further west, then we could be dealing with more rain chances here. Details continue to be ironed out, but regardless, it’s something we need to keep an eye on.

The even better news is, it is looking like some cooler and drier air may try to get wrapped around the backside of Sally, and this could bring us a break from our usual heat and humidity. That’s still well ways away, but something we can also look forward to watching.