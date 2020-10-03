Weekend Forecast – Saturday, October 3rd







WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Saturday! I hope you’ve been able to have a wonderful day today. We eventually saw a very nice day after seeing a chilly morning. All we have to deal with is some high cloudiness from time to time and some smoke in the higher elevations due to fires in Wyoming/Colorado.

We will see another mostly clear night, aside from clouds and a little smoke. Lows won’t be as chilly, only falling into the lower 50’s.

We will see another weak front moving into our area tomorrow, which will not only provide us with another shot of cool/dry air, btu we could see a few stray showers and storms. It will still be a pleasant day overall, with highs in the upper 70’s.

This front will bring much cooler weather for Monday, which will be the coldest day of the week. We will see highs in the middle 70’s, with a few clouds from time to time.

High pressure builds back in for much of the week, which will bring the heat back to our area. With this being said, this is more typical heat for this time of year, with temperatures generally in the lower to middle 80’s. We will also remain dry. Looking down the road, our pattern remains overall quiet, stagnant and warm, with seasonal temperatures and higher humidity. We generally look dry as well.

We are also keeping our eyes on the tropics. We currently have Tropical Storm Gamma in the southern Gulf of Mexico. As it stands now, this system doesn’t look to much, if any, impact on the ArkLaMiss. We may see some of the moisture from this system move in through the end of next week, but it would be in the form of some scattered showers/storms. Were starting to get away from the peak of tropical season, but we still need to keep an eye out, as conditions remain favorable for development (in spots).

There are also some smaller disturbances out there to keep an eye on, but these look to pose little to no threat to our area.