Weekend Forecast – Saturday, October 31st 2020





WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Halloween everyone! I hope everyone is having a scary good time out there, as our weather has been absolutely beautiful! Highs have been in the upper 60’s, with lots of sunshine to go around.

As we head deeper into Halloween night, temperatures will surely put a chill down your spine if you’re planning on going out/trick or treating. Lows will be falling into the middle 40’s, with a few clouds from time to time. It will be a great night to see the full moon we’ve also got going on.

November will start off on a beautiful note, with highs getting into the upper 60’s once again. We will have a weak cold front that will bring another shot of cooler air back into the ArkLaMiss for the start of the new week. This front will have no moisture to work with, so no showers or thunderstorms are expected.

Highs will be on the cooler side for the first half of the week, remaining in the 60’s. Aside from a few clouds from time to time, we will remain dry.

Through the week we will gradually warm up, with highs eventually returning to the middle 70’s. It will still be fantastic weather overall, as we remain dry until further notice.

We once again, unfortunately, have to keep an eye on the tropics as we head into November. We have a new disturbance, Tropical Depression 29, that has formed in the southern Caribbean. Right now it looks like this system will pose little to no threat to our area, but towards the middle of November, we could see another storm try to make a run for the Gulf. We will continue to keep you updated.

Daylight Saving Time also ends tonight, which will mean another hour of sleep. This is also a great time to check on the batteries your smoke/carbon monoxide detectors, as well as weather radios. I hope everyone has a happy and safe Halloween!