Weekend Forecast – Saturday, October 24th







Happy Saturday y’all! It was a chilly day overall thanks to cool wind continuing to move in from the northeast and abundant cloud cover. Temperatures struggled to make it to 60. After a stormy day yesterday, we didn’t see much other than some light dizzle showers.

Clouds will stick around tonight, with times of drizzle as well. It will remain chilly, with lows falling into the lower 50’s.

Clouds will eventually clear through the day tomorrow, and we will be left with a very nice Sunday. Highs are expected to reach the lower 70’s, and no rain is expected.

Turning to next week…. it could get interesting for all of the ArkLaMiss. Two players will be in control of our weather. The first is a strong cold front off towards our northwest, and now Tropical Depression 28 off towards our southeast, which is expected to move into the Gulf through the first half of the week. As it looks now, the ArkLaMiss is somewhere in the middle.

The cold front is expected to move southeastward through the week, which will bring rain chances of its own, as well as wintry precipitation to states like Texas and Oklahoma for the beginning of the week. The air won’t be that cold once it reaches us, but it will cool us back down to unseasonably cool temperatures (and nicer weather again).

Tropical Depression 28 is expected to become Zeta fairly soon, and could become a low end Hurricane before making landfall as a Tropical Storm somewhere along the Gulf coast. Current track keeps it mainly east of the ArkLaMiss for now (which is better news), but this is something we need to keep an eye on. As if we needed anymore tropical weather to watch, but then again, it is 2020.

Right now it’s looking like the cold front pulls up some of the moisture from Zeta and brings some rounds of showers and thunderstorms to the ArkLaMiss, especially on Wednesday. This will ultimately depend on how strong Zeta gets, as well as its track, as well as how fast the front moves. Times of heavy rainfall/localized flooding look to be the primary threat, but overall impacts appear to be fairly limited. With this being said, we don’t need this… at all.We will continue to keep you updated, as this forecast is still very fluid.