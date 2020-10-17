Weekend Forecast – Saturday, October 17th

WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Saturday! I hope you’re having a wonderful day today, as we’ve been treated to a very nice overall. We started off on a chilly bu clear note, with temperatures eventually warming into the 70’s. Clouds are starting to roll in across the ArkLaMiss, which is putting a damper on the clear skies.

Heading into tonight, times of clouds and clear skies can be expected, with cooler temperatures lingering. Still, it will be warmer than last night, with lows falling into the upper 50’s as opposed to the 40’s.

Sunday will also offer a mix of sun and clouds, with highs reaching the lower 80’s. While this is also warmer than our Saturday, the weather overall will remain nice and quiet.

Temperatures really don’t change much as we head into the upcoming week. Highs will generally be in the lower to middle 80’s and lows in the middle to upper 60’s, with rain chances returning as early as Tuesday. We really won’t see a significant change in temperatures until we get to next weekend, as another strong front moves in.

As mentioned, rain chances will move in as early as Tuesday, as we will see a couple cold front moving through the ArkLaMiss through the week. The first one will provide some moisture and lift for some isolated showers, but this front stalls and slowly washes out over us for the remiander of the week.

The stronger front arrives Friday, with a somewhat better chance for showers and thunderstorms. all in all, rain chances remain between 10-30% through the upcoming week.