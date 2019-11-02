Weekend Forecast: Saturday, November 2nd





WEST MONROE, LA (11/2/19) Happy Saturday! We started the day off on a chilly note with many locations getting very close to the freezing mark. The good news is there was plenty of sunshine to get us into the 60’s. There have also been some clouds from time to time.

Tonight we will keep a few clouds around but skies will be mostly clear. It will be another chilly night tonight with lows in the mid 30’s expected. There could be some areas of patchy frost.

Tomorrow will be almost identical to today. Aside from a few passing clouds there will be lots of sunshine with highs once again getting into the lower 60’s. Winds will start to shift at this point and this will begin a warming trend into next week.

The first half of the work week is looking quiet with temperatures going from the lower 60’s to the lower 70’s. There will be times of clouds and sun but we will stay dry.

Moisture in the air will also start to make a return towards the end of the week ahead of our next system. This will be most noticeable on Wednesday.

We stay rain-free until Thursday when our next system moves in. Scattered showers and storms will occur through much of the day Thursday. Severe weather looks unlikely at this time. This will be the only chance for showers and storms for the week.

After this front moves through we will see a brief shot of cool air, as highs will go back to the 50’s. This will be short lived as by the weekend highs will return to the 60’s with sun and some passing clouds.