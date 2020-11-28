Weekend Forecast – Saturday, November 28th











WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Saturday! I hope you’re staying warm, as it’s been a chilly and cloudy day. Temperatures have been in the 50’s across all of the ArkLaMiss, but it has been dry; no showers have moved in yet.

Later tonight, our next system will move in, bringing some light showers back to our southern parishes first. It will be another chilly night, with lows falling into the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will spread through all of the ArkLaMiss, beginning through the early morning hours and continuing through much of the day. Amounts will generally remain light, mainly under a half an inch.

Once of this round of showers moves out, drier weather will move back in, but we will see the coldest temperatures since the beginning of the year. Despite lots of sunshine Monday and Tuesday, highs will struggle to make it into the 50’s.

With the cooler air in place and dry conditions, the ArkLaMiss is expected to see a hard freeze Monday night into Tuesday. Temperatures across the ArkLaMiss will be anywhere from the middle 20’s to the lower 30’s, but everyone will see a freeze of some sort. Make sure to take the necessary precautions to protect pets, plants and pipes.

Another system will move in for Wednesday, bringing more showers to the area. Some showers could linger into Thursday morning.

All in all, temperatures will remain below average through the next 7 days, with highs in the 50’s, and lows in spaning anywhere from the 20’s to the 40’s.