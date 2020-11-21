Weekend Forecast – Saturday, November 21st, 2020





WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Saturday! I hope your day has been wonderful, as our weather has been pretty nice for a November day. It is a little on the warm and humid side though, with temperatures generally in the upper 70’s. Some locations may even be reaching the lower 80’s. Aside from some puffy cumulus clouds, we are not tracking any showers or storms.

As we head into tonight, most locations should eventually cool to the lower to middle 50’s. Skies will remain partly cloudy, with areas of fog possible.

A weak front will move through during the day Sunday, washing out over us through the afternoon and evening. This will create a low chance for some isolated to scattered showers during the afternoon and evening. Cannot rule out a brief thunderstorm as well, but activity is generally expected to be weak and isolated.

This front will lead to a very nice monday, with some cooler and drier air moving in. Highs should only get into the middle to upper 60’s, but this will be after a chilly start with temperatures in the middle to upper 40’s.

Warmer air and moisture starts to move back into our area for Tuesday, ahead of another front that will move in later Tuesday night into Wednesday. Most of Tuesday should be dry, but there will be a chance for some isolated showers during the later afternoon into the evening.

Shower and thunderstorm activity becomes more widespread through late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with our next front. This one appears to be stronger than our first, but severe weather chances look limited. Showers and storms will exit through the morning Wednesday, with lots of sunshine for the afternoon and evening.

Thanksgiving day looks to be great, with mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures once again. Highs will get into the upper 60’s, with chilly temperatures in the middle 40’s for the morning.

Another system looks to move in for next weekend, which will bring another elevated chance for some showers and thunderstorms. Highs will remain on the cooler side, getting into the middle to upper 60’s.