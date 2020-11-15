Weekend Forecast – Saturday, November 14th

WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Saturday! I hope you were able to enjoy the beautiful weather today as it was warm and humid, buit dry. High temperatures were able to get into the lower 80’s for many locations, and it was also quite breezy at times. We had times of clouds as well, but we didn’t have any shower or storms. There’s a big weather player in play that will have an effect on our weather through the night tonight and into the start of the new week.

A strong cold front is off towards our north and west, and this is responsible for our warm and humid weather today, as it has been trying to pick up some Gulf moisture. This system will not have a lot of moisture to work with, and this is the reason why we’re not going to see widespread showers and storms. However, the dynamics involved with this system are very strong, and it will wring out as much moisture as possible. This is why we will have the chance for some scattered showers and storms overnight tonight into tomorrow morning.

Because the associated dynamics are very strong, storms that manage to hold together will be capable of damaging winds; this will be the primary hazard heading into tonight. The thing is, showers and storms will lose intensity through the night as they move into less instability, and this will limit stronger storms across more of the ArkLaMiss. Right now, the best chance for strong to severe storms will be across southern Arkansas, and this threat will be mainly after midnight.

Aside from some lingering showers early on, most of our Sunday will be dry. Skies will also clear through the day, and much cooler, drier air will spill into our area. Instead of seeing highs in the lower 80’s like today, highs will get into the middle to upper 60’s. It will also be quite windy at times, with breezy northwesterly winds.

Once the winds calm down, dry and clear conditions will allow for radiational cooling to occur. This will knock our lows down to the upper 30’s for Sunday night into Monday morning.

This area of high pressure will stay over us through the week and will generally keep our temperatures near there seasonal values. Eventually, highs will rebound to the upper 70’s by next weekend, with dry conditions prevailing.