Weekend Forecast – Saturday, May 9th

WEST MONROE, LA (05/09/20) Happy Saturday! Other than the chilly start we had this morning, the day has been a very nice one with highs in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s. We’ve seen lots of sunshine but a few high clouds from time to time.

Eventually these high clouds will move out of the area, and we will be left with another clear and calm night. Lows will once again drop into the 40’s, and no freezing weather is expected.

The system that brought us storms yesterday morning is leaving parts of the upper Midwest and Northeast with very cold temperatures for this time of year. They’re seeing some in some spots and freeze warnings. All this will do for us is give us very nice weather.

Sunday will be a little bit warmer, as highs get into the upper 70’s as opposed to the upper 60’s/lower 70’s. It should be another day full of sunshine.

While humidity will start to creep up through the week, Monday looks to be the driest day of the week. highs will still be in the 70’s.

An unsettled weather pattern develops as we head through the week, with isolated showers returning as early as Tuesday. The chance for showers and storms will stay with us each afternoon and evening, even lasting into the weekend. Highs will also be warming, with moisture levels increasing, so it will become more steamy by the end of the week.