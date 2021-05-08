Weekend Forecast: Saturday, May 8th, 2021









WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Saturday! I hope you’ve been able to have a wonderful day today; we’ve seen lots of sunshine and warm temperatures in the lower to middle 80’s. It’s also been comfortable, with lower humidity values.

Heading into tonight, clouds will be on the increase, and we’ll keep some breezy conditions in place. Lows will be on the milder side, in the lower to middle 60’s. Winds will be out of the south, and this will bring back the low level moisture.

Showers and storms will return back to the forecast heading into our Mother’s Day. The one good side to tomorrow is that storms will move in mainly after 2 P.M., so morning brunches and things of that sort should still be good to go. Evening plans may need to be changed, especially if they’re outdoors. With this being said, we could have some morning showers and storms across southern Arkansas.

We do have a risk of severe weather as well, with most of the ArkLaMiss under a Slight (2/5) risk. Damaging winds look to be the primary hazard this go around, but some hail and a couple isolated tornadoes will be possible.

This will be the start to an unsettled pattern as we head into next week. Showers and storms will linger through the area as we have a series of disturbances moving through during the week. Heavy rainfall will be possible as well.

Showers and storms will move out during the first half of Wednesday, and this will start a warming and drying trend heading into the end of the work week, into the weekend. Highs will start off on the cooler side, in the middle 70’s, for the end of the work week, with highs back into the middle 80’s by next weekend. Long term models also suggest this dry pattern could last through much of the month of May.