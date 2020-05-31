Weekend Forecast – Saturday, May 30th

WEST MONROE, LA (05/30/20) Happy Saturday! It’s been a beautiful but warm day to get outside and enjoy some fresh air. Temperatures have been running warm today, but they’re pretty close to our average for this time of year.

We’ve seen some shower and storm activity around us through the day, but nothing has been close to the ArkLaMiss thanks to high pressure keeping a lid on any activity.

As we head into tonight, we should see a few clouds from time to time. but otherwise, it will be a very nice evening with lows eventually dropping into the lower 60’s.

Expect more of the same weather as we head into Sunday, as our high temperatures will once again reach the upper 80’s, to lower 90’s in some spots. We should see mostly sunny skies, aside from a few afternoon clouds.

The first half of next week looks similar to the weekend, however, moisture will be on the rise, and this will make it feel more uncomfortable through the week. Still, there will not be enough to trigger any showers or thunderstorms in the ArkLaMiss during this time.

Rain chances slowly creep their way back into the forecast for the second half of the week into the weekend, as enough moisture and heating will exist for the chances for showers and storms during the heat of the day.