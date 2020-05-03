Weekend Forecast – Saturday, May 2nd

WEST MONROE, LA (05/02/20) Happy Saturday! It’s been a lovely day to maybe stretch your legs on a walk as we’ve had lots of sunshine. It has been a tad bit warm, highs have been in the 80’s across the ArkLaMiss.

The good news is, the heat index hasn’t been too much higher than the actual air temperature thanks to “lower” amounts of moisture in the air. Dew points are generally in the 50’s and 60’s, which is right humid but not oberly humid.

Skies have been mostly clear as well, with a few high clouds from time to time. The high pressure in change of our weather is the reason why we’re not seeing much in the way of cloud cover, at least during the day.

As we head into tonight, we will start with clear skies, but low clouds will develop as we cool to our dew point. Lows will eventually drop into the lower 60’s.

We will start our sunday off with low clouds, but these will mix out through the morning, leading to more sunshine during the afternoon and evening. It will be another hot day with highs a little bit higher than today, topping out in the upper 80’s.

The heat will last through the weekend and into next week as high pressure remains in control of our weather. Highs during this time will remain in the upper 80’s, even possibly in the lower 90’s for some spots.

One of two weak systems moves in for later Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, and this will change up our weather. It will bring a low chance for showers and thunderstorms that shouldn’t pose a threat for severe weather.

Temperatures will start to cool down as well, dropping into the lower 80’s for Thursday. The sun will remain out, but this will be brief as we expect another round of showers and storms for Friday morning.

The second of or two systems will bring a somewhat better chance for showers and thunderstorms for friday morning. At this time it appears there will be no severe weather threat with this round.

Once this system moves out, the sunshine returns for the weekend, and high temperatures will cool to the upper 70’s.