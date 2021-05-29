Weekend Forecast: Saturday, May 29th, 2021

WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Saturday! I hope you’ve been able to have a nice day today! Weather-wise, it has been beautiful outside with lots of sunshine, some breezy conditions and temperatures that are actually cooler than normal. Temperatures have been ranging anywhere from the lower 70’s to the lower 80’s.

Conditions will remain quiet tonight, with a few clouds possible, but otherwise, we’ll have clear skies. Lows will be on the chiller side for this time of year, in the lower to middle 50’s.

Another beautiful day is on store for our Sunday, as we’ll see another sun filled day, and warm, but comfortable temperatures. Highs are expected to once again reach the upper 70’s to lower 80’s.

After a weekend full of nice weather, Memorial Day will continue this trend, but it will be a bit warmer and more humid as our weather pattern transitions back to a more normal pattern for this time of year. We will remain day, with highs returning to the middle to upper 80’s.

As moisture returns back into our area through the week, the chance for showers and storms also increases, especially beginning Wednesday. We should expect to see times of scattered showers and storms lingering through the remainder of the week, continuing into next weekend. Highs will also continue to warm though this timeframe, eventually reaching the upper 80’s to lower 90’s. The good news is, we’re not expecting to see heavy rainfall or severe weather chances, at least not at this moment.