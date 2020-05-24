Weekend Forecast – Saturday, May 23rd

WEST MONROE, LA (05/23/20) Happy Saturday! Hopefully you were able to make the most of the day, as showers and storms started us all on a wet note. Eventually, storms moved into Mississippi, leaving a few isolated showers through the day. The sun was able to poke through the clouds at times.

It will be another warm and humid night for the ArkLaMiss due to the high amounts of moisture in the air and warm temperatures. Lows will generally be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Our Sunday will start off on a quieter note, but as we destabilize from daytime heating, we should see more showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. We could also see a couple strong storms, but widespread severe weather is not expected. Tomorrow will be another warm day, with highs in the upper 80’s.

Memorial Day is looking warm and wet once again, as more scattered showers and storms can be expected during the afternoon and evening. Storms could put a damper on outdoor plans, so if you decide to be outside, make sure you are paying attention to the weather. Heavy rain and frequent lightning can expected, and can pose a hazard, especially out on the water.

This unsettled weather pattern should remain with us for the foreseeable future. Our warm, unstable atmosphere is in no hurry to leave us, and weak disturbances with interact with it, leading to daily chances for scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures for the next week look to stay fairly consistent, with high dropping to the middle 80’s by the middle of next week. You likely won’t feel it though due to the high amounts of moisture in the air.