Weekend Forecast: Saturday, May 22nd, 2021

WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Saturday! I hope you’ve been able to have a wonderful day today; weather wise, it has been a beautiful day across the ArkLaMiss, with sun and some puffy cumulus clouds. We’re also getting getting a break from the shower and storm activity we dealt with through much of the week.

Heading into tonight, clouds will be on the increase, but we will remain warm, muggy and rain-free. Lows will be on the milder side, in the middle to upper 60’s.

Clouds will break up during the morning hours for our Sunday, leading to a mix of sun and clouds through the day. It will be another warm and humid one, with highs in the middle to upper 80’s. Some locations could even hit the lower 90’s.

It appears our weather pattern will remain fairly stagnant through the remainder of May. High pressure will dominate much of the forecast, keeping us mostly rain free, as well as hot and humid. We could see the chance for some stray showers, mainly on Wednesday and Saturday, but generally, no significant weather is expected. Highs are also expected to get to the lower 90’s by the end of the week.