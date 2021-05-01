Weekend Forecast: Saturday, May 1st, 2021









WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Saturday! I hope youve been able to have a wonderful day today; it’s been a cloudy, warm but pleasant day overall, with a few light showers. Higsh have generally bee in the 70’s due to cloud cover.

Heading into tonight, showers and storms will return later tonight, continuing into later Sunday. Lows will be on the milder side, in the lower 60’s.

Storms during this timeframe will carry some severe weather risk. We could see some isolated severe storms in our southwestern areas later tonight, into Sunday morning.

Better chances for severe weather spread into our area through the day Sunday, with the best chances during the afternoon/evening. Much of the ArkLaMiss is under a Slight (2/5) risk, and all modes of severe weather will be possible (which includes damaging winds, some hail and isolated tornadoes).

Storms eventually exit later Sunday into early Monday, but a Marginal (1/5) risk returns later Monday night across southern Arkansas.

This is a messy forecast overall, as the risk is somewhat conditional, meaning that we need to watch how the ingredients come together.; this will ultimately determine what we see.

The main takeaways are to be staying weather aware through the day Sunday, especially later on. If you’re going to be out and about, have multiple ways of receiving alerts. We’ll continue to keep you updated as well.

Another round of showers and storms is expected Tuesday. These storms could carry a low potential for severe weather, but as of now, we do not have any severe outlooks to pass along.

Once we get past Tuesday, it appears we get a break in the showers and storms for a few days. Temperatures are expected to remain on the seasonal side, in the 70’s and 80’s for highs, and 50’s and 60’s for lows.