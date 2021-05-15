Weekend Forecast: Saturday, May 15th, 2021

WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Saturday! It’s been a beautiful weather day across the ArkLaMiss. We’ve seen times of sun and clouds across the area, and highs have been in the lower to middle 80’s.

Temperatures will remain on the milder side heading into tonight, with lows falling into the lower 60’s. Clouds will be on the increase as well, but we will remain dry.

Our Sunday is looking nice, with a mix of sun and clouds in the morning, then increasing clouds later in the day. Highs will once again be on the warmer side, in the lower to middle 80’s.

Enjoy Sunday, because our pattern looks to become wet and unsettled heading into most of next week. A cut off low pressure system will linger to our west, keeping high amounts of moisture in place. This will lead to daily chance for showers and storms, especially during the afternoon and evening, though there will be chances during all hours. The good news is, we’re not anticipating widespread severe weather, though some storms could be on the stronger side.

High pressure looks to build back into the forecast heading into next weekend, and this should give us some time to dry back out. Temperatures also look to remain near seasonal, in the lower to middle 80’s.