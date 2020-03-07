Weekend Forecast – Saturday, March 7th









WEST MONROE, LA (03/07/20) Happy Saturday! It’s been a fairly pleasant day overall as temperatures have been in the 60’s. We’ve had thick high clouds over the region as well, and this has helped to keep temperatures from getting too warm. Some peaks of sunshine have made it through.

These clouds will eventually move out of the area, leading to a brief window of mostly clear to clear skis tonight. Temperatures will be on the cooler side, but pretty close to our seasonal average, getting into the lower 40’s.

The higher clouds will return for our Sunday, but we should have some peaks of sunshine in them as well. Winds will turn more out of the south as well, which will result in not only warmer temperatures, but more humidity as well. Highs will top out in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Enjoy sunday’s weather while it’s here as we will begin an unsettled pattern for the upcoming week. While constant shower and thunderstorms activity is not expected during this time, disturbances will keep low to moderate chances for showers and thunderstorms around for the foreseeable future.

Allergens will be high as we go through the weekend into next week, despite the expected rainfall. As of now, Tuesday looks to be the worst day.

Monday will see more showers than thunderstorms, as upper level support won’t be as great. We will see higher rain chances during this time.

Rain and storm chances will lower somewhat into Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will be on the rise during this time, with highs going from the lower 70’s to the upper 70’s. Better moisture also returns, which will fuel higher rain chances for the end of the week and weekend.

Scattered showers and storms can be expected for the end of the week into the weekend, as multiple fronts continue to move through the area. While some strong storms could be possible, widespread severe weather is not anticipated at this time.

Rain totals should amount to anywhere from 1-3″ during the week. Flash Flooding appears to be low, but with high water issues across the ArkLaMiss, any additional rainfall will lead to backwater flooding.