Weekend Forecast: Saturday, March 6th, 2021

WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Saturday! I hope you’ve been able to enjoy the beautiful weather we’ve seen across the area; we’ve seen lots of sunshine, with temperatures generally getting into the 60’s. We’ve also been seeing lots of blue sky.

Heading into tonight, skies will remain on the clear side, but it will be chilly. Lows will fall into the lower to middle 30’s. Some locations could briefly hit the freezing mark, but a widespread freeze is not expected.

More of the same weather can be expected heading into our Sunday. Temperatures will once again be in the warmer side, getting into the upper 60’s/lower 70’s. We should have a few clouds from time to time, but all in all, it will be another beautiful day.

The nice weather continues through at least the first half of the week. We should continue to see temperatures warming, as well as mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. We also remain dry as well.

We could see some unsettled weather return as early as Thursday in the form of some stray showers., as moisture increases and we see a little support in the upper levels for precipitation. Generally, rain chances should remain on the lower side.

Another system could move in just off the 7 day forecast, which could bring a chance for showers and storms again. Details are not very clear at this moment, but we’ll keep you updated.