Weekend Forecast: Saturday, March 27th, 2021













WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Saturday! Most of the day across the area was nice, as we enjoyed another warm, humid and breezy day across the ArkLaMiss. The quieter times have now ended, as showers and storms are developing across the area. These storms will be responsible for our severe threat heading into the remainder of the evening.

So far, we’ve only had one Severe Thunderstorm Warning in southern Arkansas, but the potential for severe storms will remain through about midnight to 2 A.M. Storms will be capable of producing all modes of severe weather, which includes damaging winds, hail up to golf ball size, and tornadoes, some of which could be strong.

The highest potential for severe storms exists across southern Arkansas, where they’re at an Enhanced (3/5) risk. The threat for severe weather drops the further south you go, but everyone in the area has at least some potential to see severe storms. Make sure to have multiple ways of receiving severe weather alerts, and go ahead and download our KTVE/KARD weather app, which will allow for you to get the latest warnings.

The good news is, storms will eventually exit our area through the early morning hours Sunday. Clouds will linger through the first half of the day, but will slowly decrease through the day. This will allow us to have a fairly nice day, with highs in the lower 70’s. We will have strong winds out of the North through the day.

This break in the weather will be short lived, as another round of showers and storms moves in for later Tuesday into Wednesday. At this time, these showers and storms appear to carry a low risk of severe weather, and given the time of year, it’s something to pay attention to. We’ll keep you updated.

Once this system moves out, we’re back to another dry spell across the area for several days (at least). With this being said, it will cool down, and our highs will drop below average for this time of year. With this being said, it’s still going to be nice, with highs in the 60’s and 70’s, with chilly overnight lows in the lower 40’s to upper 30’s.