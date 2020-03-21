Weekend Forecast – Saturday, March 21st













WEST MONROE, LA (03/21/20) Happy Saturday! It’s been a gloomy, chilly one across the ArkLaMiss as highs have been in the 50’s area-wide. Lows clouds, with some pockets of drizzle and light rain, have also been ongoing.

A generally weak system overall towards our south and west is producing a large area of scattered showers and storms. It is moving quickly towards the north and east, and will bring showers and storms to the entire area overnight tonight. Lows will not drop too much from where we’re at, as they’ll be in the lower 50’s.

Some pockets of heavy rain and lightning/thunder can be expected, but no severe weather is expected.

Showers and storms will be with us during the morning, with activity moving out shortly after midnight. Showers will taper an isolated one here and there, before another round is expected for later in the evening and overnight Sunday. Highs will be in the middle 60’s.

Showers will linger into our Monday morning, eventually tapering off during the afternoon. Highs will get into the middle 70’s, and this will begin a warming trend into the week.

The good news is, we will be dry through much of the week. high pressure will build in, and this will push our highs well above average, especially for Thursday and Friday. We should see the mid to upper 80’s, with some locations possibly hitting the lower 90’s.

By the end of the week, a weak front will move in, bringing a low chance for some showers and thunderstorms Friday into Saturday. Widespread rain is not expected at this time, and it should push our temperatures back into the lower to middle 80’s.