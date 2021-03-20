Weekend Forecast: Saturday, March 20th, 2021

WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Saturday! I hope you’ve been able to have a nice day today. We saw another mostly cloudy/cloudy day for the ArkLaMiss, and this has allowed temperatures to remain on the cooler side. highs have been in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s across the area.

Skies will eventually clear heading into tonight, and this will allow for another cool night for the area. The good news is, winds are expected to remain calm. Lows will fall into the lower 40’s.

Thankfully, Sunday is expected to be a very nice and sunny day, with highs in the lower 70’s. This will likely be the nicest day of the week.

Heading into Monday, we will remain dry, but clouds will be on the increase through the day. Highs are expected to get into the lower to middle 70’s.

Things change as we head into Tuesday, as a couple storm systems move through the area over the week. The next chance of rain will move in for Tuesday, with scattered showers and maybe a few storms possible. No severe weather is expected.

Shower chances drop somewhat as we head into Wednesday, but we will remain on the warm and humid side. Highs are expected to get into the lower 70’s.

Another higher chance of showers, maybe a few storms, returns for Thursday. Most of this shower activity will fall during the first part of the day. Highs will be a little cooler, falling into the upper 60’s.

Things dry out for Friday, and at least the first half of the weekend. Temperatures will remain spring-like across the area, with highs in the 70’s. We should have some clouds around, but there are hints that rain chances could return for the second half of the weekend.