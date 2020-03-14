Weekend Forecast – Saturday, March 14th









WEST MONROE, LA (03/14/20) Happy Saturday! It’s been a mostly dreary day across the ArkLaMiss as a somewhat stalled out boundary remains over us. It has lifted far enough north today that temperatures across the region have been warm, with most of us in the 70’s, even with all of the cloud cover. Some scattered showers and storms have developed across the area.

Tonight this boundary will start to work its way southward, keeping the chance for showers and a few thunderstorms around through the night and into tomorrow morning. Cooler temperatures will work southward, with lows dropping into the lower 60’s. Lows will be variable depending on where you are, with cooler temps to the north and warmer temps to the south.

This boundary will work southward on Sunday, with showers wrapping up shortly after sunrise. Cooler air will spill in, and temperatures will be in the upper 60’s as opposed to the 70’s.

The cooler air sticks around for Monday, with mostly cloudy to cloudy skies presisting. A stray shower or two will be possible Monday, most of us will be dry.

This boundary will lift back northward for Tuesday and will stay to our north, which will keep us warm and unstable through the remainder of the week, as highs will return to the upper 70’s/lower 80’s. The boundary will provide enough upper level support for low to moderate rain chances through the week.

There could be some strong to low end severe storms by the end of the week into the weekend, but severe chances and rain totals will generally stay low through the extended period.

Allergens will continue to run high through the week, so make sure to keep the allergy meds on hand!