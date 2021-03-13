Weekend Forecast: Saturday, March 13th, 2021









WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Saturday! I hope you were able to enjoy another beautiful day across the ArkLaMiss! We saw another day of mostly cloudy conditions with warm temperatures; highs were able to get into the upper 70’s to lower 80’s across the area. We also had another day of now showers and storms.

More quiet weather will persist throughout the night, with clouds continuing. Lows are expected to be on the milder side, in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Things change as we head into our Sunday. A system will bring a chance of showers and storms to the ArkLaMiss during the afternoon and evening. This system will have enough moisture and dynamics for the chance of severe weather, especially across portions of southern Arkansas. A Marginal (1/5) risk exists for all of the ArkLaMiss, with a Slight (2/5) risk across a good chunk of southern Arkansas. Storms have the capability of producing damaging winds, as well as isolated tornadoes.

Things will dry out temporarily as we head into our Monday. it will be a warm, mostly sunny day, with highs in the lower 80’s.

Showers and storms return as early as Tuesday, as moisture returns. These initial showers and storms should remain below severe limits. it will also remain on the warm, humid side.

These showers and storms are ahead of a stronger storm system that’s expected to move in on St. Patrick’s Day. This storm system appears to be stronger than Sunday’s, and will have the potential to bring storms with damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes. Details on this system will become more clear in the next couple days.

Once this system moves out, we dry out for a few days, with somewhat cooler air moving in. Highs will fall back to the 60’s, with lows in the upper 30’s/lower 40’s.