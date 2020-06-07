Weekend Forecast – Saturday, June 6th

WEST MONROE, LA (06/6/20) Happy Saturday! It’s been another hot day across the ArkLMiss with lots of sunshine and a few clouds. Temperatures were slightly cooler today as they reached the lower 90’s, as opposed to the middle to upper 90’s.

We have quite a bit of dry air in the upper levels of the atmosphere, and this has kept a lid on pop up showers and storms. While we could still see one or two stray showers over the next couple of hours, most of us will be dry. It will be another warm night, as lows drop into the lower 70’s.

Our Sunday will be mostly dry, with some passing clouds from time to time. It will be another hot and sunny day, with a few clouds, with highs in the lower 90’s.

The effects from Cristobal will start to take effect later Sunday, with showers and thunderstorms moving in later Sunday evening as part of one of the system’s outer bands.

More solid, heavy rain moves in very early Monday morning, with rain filling in across all of the ArkLaMiss through the day Monday. Those across the river parishes and counties will have the best chance of seeing heavy rainfall and the strongest winds.

Generally speaking, we will see anywhere from half an inch to 3-4 inches, with some areas seeing locally higher amounts. Flash flooding is certainly a possibility for those who get caught under some of the heavier bands, as well as areas that typically are prone to flooding. We could have some stronger storms across our river parishes as well.

The good news is, Crisotbal will not be staying for very long, which will limit the impact overall of significant flooding. Showers will linger into Tuesday.

We will see a weak front moving in for early Wednesday, which will bring a chance for some isolated showers and storms.

For the remainder of the week into the weekend, high pressure will establish itself back over the ArkLaMiss, bringing dry and warm to hot weather back. This could be the start to a dry streak for the next week or two.