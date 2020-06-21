Weekend Forecast – Saturday, June 20th















WEST MONROE, LA (06/20/20) Happy Saturday! I hope you’ve been able to stay cool and hydrated today as it has been another hot one across the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures have been generally running in the lower 90’s with sun and clouds mixed. most locations have been able to stay dry, but some isolated showers and storms have been able to develop.

Most of this activity has remained across northern and western portions of the ArkLaMiss, mainly north of I-20. These storms are driven by daytime heating and has remained isolated. Most locations should remain dry through the evening.

Any activity will wrap up tonight, and we will be left with some clouds from time to time, as well as warm and muggy conditions. Lows will be in the lower 70’s.

Our Father’s Day will start off on a dry note, with a weak disturbance moving in. This, combined with daytime heating will allow for scattered storms to develop, mainly afternoon. It will get a little hot before then, with high in the lower 90’s.

This will be the start to an overall unsettled pattern as we head into the new week. Multiple disturbances and fronts will move in through the week, will provide elevated storm chances.

Today is also the first day of official Summer, which doesn’t mean too much for us since we’ve been seeing summer like weather since may. But today will be the longest day for the ArkLaMiss, with days gradually getting shorter after today. Why do we see this and other seasons? This is because of the tilt of our planet, and it’s relative location around the sun.