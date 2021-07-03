Weekend Forecast: Saturday, July 3rd, 2021

WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Saturday! I hope your day has been as wonderful as the weather has! We’ve seen a day full of sunshine, relatively cooler and drier conditions compared to average, and we’re dealing with no showers and storms! All in all, it’s making for a wonderful day for any 4th of July festivities across the area.

As we head into tonight, it looks like the beautiful weather will continue. Skies will remain on the mostly clear side, we’ll have a light breeze out of the northeast, and comfortable temperatures. Temperatures are expected to drop into the middle to upper 60’s.

Heading into the actual 4th of July, more nice weather will continue; we should see sun and a few clouds mixed. Temperatures will be on the warmer side, but still tolerable, and humidity values will remain low. Highs are expected to get into the lower 90’s.

Things start to change back to a more typical summertime pattern heading into the new work week. Moisture starts to return from the south, and this will lead to an increasing chance for showers and storms through the week.

It appears the best moisture and dynamics return for the Wednesday and Thursday timeframe, and as it stands now, this is when the highest chances for precipitation will be. No severe weather is expected, but times of heavy rain and cloud-to-ground lightning will be the main hazards.

Rain chances start to taper somewhat heading into the following weekend. We could see another weak front moving in for next weekend as well, but it’s too early to tell if it’s going to stall or not. We’ll keep you updated.