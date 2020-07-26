Weekend Forecast – Saturday, July 25th

WEST MONROE, LA (07/25/20) Happy Saturday! I hope your day has been wonderful despite the crumby weather we’ve seen across the ArkLaMiss today. It’s been another day of scattered showers and storms for many of us.

Activity this evening continues to fizzle out; eventually, we will be left with some clouds early on tonight. These clouds will clear and we will be left with warm and muggy conditions. Lows are expected to be in the lower 70’s.

Once the sun comes back out for our Sunday morning, clouds will eventually erupt into showers and thunderstorms once again during the afternoon and evening. It will be another warm to hot day, with highs in the lower 90’s, although those who see showers and storms will also see lower temperatures.

Hurricane Hanna is also spinning in southwestern portions of the Gulf, and has made landfall on Padre Island in south Texas. Hanna will continue to move southwestward, and will have no direct impacts to the weather in the ArkLaMiss. What it will do, and has been doing, is to keep the tropical moisture around for a little while longer.

As we head into the upcoming week, this moisture, and lack of strong high pressure will keep chances for showers and thunderstorms around each afternoon and evening. Eventually, chances will start to taper through the week, as some of this moisture starts to move out. We will also see smaller disturbances and weak fronts act on this moisture, so generally the pattern will remain unsettled through the week. Temperatures will also be on the higher side as well, but not too hot given the time of year, as highs will be in the low to middle 90’s.