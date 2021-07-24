Weekend Forecast: Saturday, July 24th, 2021

WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Saturday! I hope you were able to have a wonderful day today; weather-wise, it’s been a nice but hot day; temperatures are generally running anywhere from the lower to upper 90’s, with heat index values in the 105-115 range. While we’ve had a few clouds from time to time, we have been dry for the most part.

Tonight will be a warm and humid night, with a couple clouds from time to time. Lows will be on the warmer side, in the middle to upper 70’s.

More heat can be expected heading into Sunday; temperatures are expected to get into the middle to upper 90’s once again, and we could have enough moisture for a few pop-up storms during the afternoon and evening. Heat index values will once again be in the 105 to 110 range.

We do have a Heat Advisory in effect for the entirety of the ArkLaMiss that will last through the weekend. If you’re going to be out and about, make sure to stay hydrated, wear appropriate clothing and find cooler air f you can.

The heat intensifies as we head into Monday: some locations could be pushing the century mark in certain locations. Heat index values will be close to the 110-115 range.

Things change somewhat as we head into the middle of the week. Some upper level support moves into the area, which will increase the chance for showers and storms during the Tuesday and Wednesday timeframe. Even with storm activity, expect high temperatures to remain on the warmer side, in the middle 90’s.

Rain chances start to dwindle as we head towards the end of the week, with the heat increasing once again. Highs will surge into the upper 90’s, and a couple pop up showers will be possible.