Weekend Forecast: Saturday, July 17th, 2021

WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Saturday! I hope you were able to have a wonderful day today!. Weather wise, it has not been the best day across the ArkLaMiss; we saw another day of scattered showers and storms. Some of them have been on the stronger side, but have remained under severe limits. The main hazards have been times of heavy rain and cloud to ground lighting.

Some storms will linger past sunset, though most of the activity will end due to the fact these storms are driven by heating of the day. Lows will be on the warmer, muggy side, but near seasonal values, in the middle 70’s.

More of the same can be expected as we head into our Sunday; we could see a few stray showers during the early morning hours, but the main show will be during the afternoon and evening. again, the main hazards will be times of brief heavy rainfall and lightning, with some gusty winds. Some strong storms will be possible as well, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

As disturbances continue to move through the atmosphere, we will continue to see an elevated chance for showers and storms continue through the next several days. Again, no severe weather is anticipated, but heavy rain, some gusty winds and lightning will continue.

High pressure will try to take over the forecast from about Wednesday onward, as we try to transition to a more typical summertime pattern. This will overall lower our daily chance for showers and storms, but we don’t get rid of the chances completely. Highs will also warm back up to the lower 90’s, which is more typical for this time of year.