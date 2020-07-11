Weekend Forecast – Saturday, July 11th

















WEST MONROE, LA (07/11/20) Happy Saturday! I hope you’re staying cool outside as it’s been another hot day. Temperatures have been hot on their own, with highs generally in the middle to upper 90’s. When you factor in dew points in the middle 70’s; this has pushed “feel like” temperatures in the 110-115, higher in some spot, range.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for much of the ArkLaMiss, with a Heat Advisory at the very least for everyone else. These are in effect until tomorrow evening at 7 P.M.

We did have some showers and thunderstorms across eastern portions of the ArkLaMiss through the early part of the day, but these have since weakened. This will not be our last chance of rain, as more is expected soon.

As we head into tonight, we will remain hot, humid and quiet with a few passing clouds from time to time. Lows will not cool off too much, only dropping into the upper 70’s lower 80’s for some spots.

A complex of showers and thunderstorms will move southeastward from the northwest as we get closer to daybreak tomorrow. If these showers and storms can hold together, they will pose a low risk for severe weather, in the form of damaging straight line winds. There are some differences between how long this complex holds together, but most show the best chance of storms in southern Arkansas, with lesser chances further south. this would also help to increase cloud cover, which could help with highs staying a tad bit cooler. Still, it’s going to remain hot.

As we start the new week, brutal heat will continue for the next several days. Highs will be in the upper 90’s, with Heat Index Values pushing the 115, even possibly 120 in some spots. We will likely see the Excessive Heat Warning expanded during this time as well.

Make sure you’re staying cool & hydrated through the week, even if you don’t work outside. Make sure to wear clothing that is comfortable (lightweight, loose fitting and light colored).

We start to see small hints of relief by the end of the week, as high pressure loosens its grip over the ArkLaMiss. Highs will gradually lower from the upper 90’s to the middle 90’s, with some small chances for afternoon and evening showers and storms. The best chances return Friday and continue through the weekend. Until then, expect some afternoon clouds and very hot days.