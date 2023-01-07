WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Clouds filled in rather quickly this morning, most of the day had overcast skies and high temperatures in the lower 70s and upper 60s.

For tonight, there area already a few showers populating the region. Showers and potentially a thunderstorm will continue to develop overnight and linger into tomorrow morning. Estimated rainfall totals are going to vary across the area but are expected to be around .5 to 1 inch. Some isolated areas could see more than that as well. Overnight lows will fall to a muggy lower 50s bracket and the light breeze won’t change how it feels outside all that much.

Tomorrow showers have the potential to linger early in the morning, so keep that in mind if you have any plans like going to church, work, or the park. The good news about this front is that it is moving rather quickly, Sunday afternoon will be rain free and will have slight clearing cloud wise. Daytime highs will be a bit cooler, most of us reaching the lower end of the 60s.

Regarding this upcoming Thursday, there is a cold front that we are monitoring for severe weather. The team will of course keep you up to date when any new information regarding it comes out.